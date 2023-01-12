Ravens practice report 1/12: Tyler Huntley throwing, Lamar Jackson remains OUT

The media available portion of practice has concluded. Here is what I saw.

First, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley attended practice and did throw. This is progress after not witnessing Huntley throw in practice all last week and yesterday. On Wednesday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh stated he was ‘on track.’ This is a positive update.

Huntley immediately joins in on reps pic.twitter.com/T1OkLU5N0P — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 12, 2023

Huntley is throwing today pic.twitter.com/VQt0Y6T1qS — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 12, 2023

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was once again not on the practice field. This is practice No. 17 that he was absent.

Running back Gus Edwards attended practice, meaning he’s progressed far enough in concussion protocol to be limited in practice. He sported a red non-contact jersey and the ‘Guardian’ cap on his helmet.

Full absent list

QB Lamar Jackson (knee)

OL Trystan Colon

DB Brandon Stephens (illness)

LS Nick Moore (illness)

Veterans that were absent all attended practice, and yesterday’s absence of offensive lineman Ben Powers was an earned day off from Harbaugh.

“I wanted him to get some rest today,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been going hard, and we gave him - I wouldn’t call it a vet day, because he’s not that old - but it was a rest day.”