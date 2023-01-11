Ravens practice report 1/11: Lamar Jackson absent, Tyler Huntley not throwing

The media available portion of practice has concluded. Here is what I saw.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was once again not on the practice field. This is practice No. 16 that he was absent. Many are reporting it’s unlikely he will be playing on Sunday and faces an ‘uphill battle’ due to the PCL injury.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was at practice, but did not throw a pass. He’s been dealing with tendonitis in his throwing shoulder.

Full absent list

QB L. Jackson (knee)

RB G. Edwards (concussion)

OL B. Powers

OT R. Stanley*

OLB J. Pierre-Paul*

OLB J. Houston*

DB B. Stephens (illness)

DE C. Campbell*

*— Possible vet days

The absence of Powers is a new one. He finished Sunday’s game and was seen after in the locker room without issue. The release of the injury report will most likely be when we receive an update.

On Wednesday, the Ravens released a statement regarding defensive back Brandon Stephens, who was hospitalized after falling at the team hotel Sunday morning.

Ravens DB Brandon Stephens, per his Instagram, shows he’s currently in the University of Cincinnati hospital. He was on the injury report with an illness on Friday, and missed practice.

