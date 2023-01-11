Ravens Reacts Survey: Are you confident the Ravens can go on a postseason run?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country.

Following a strangely validating 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, confidence from Ravens fans, at least on social media, is giving a vote of confidence. After all, the Bengals, who certainly could’ve been coasting after a 17-0 lead, didn’t complete much in the second half and allowed the Ravens and their rookie UDFA quarterback Anthony Brown to close the gap. This, in combination with many rested starters for the Ravens, breathed new life into a frustrated Twitter fanbase. But how much so? We ask you Ravens fans that as we’ve done all season in our Reacts posts.

We also ask if you’re confident in the Ravens being able to go on a postseason run? Something I asked Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh on Monday.

“This team is what gives me confidence about going on a postseason run – everything about this team,” Harbaugh said. “This team has what it takes to win at this time of year, and that’s what matters. So, everything else kind of fades to the background – all the big-picture stuff. What comes to the foreground is doing what you have to do to win a game – win one game – in the most important time of the year and playing winning football for 60 minutes – playoff-winning football. So, that’s what we’ll be focusing on.”