Media and Twitter reactions to the Ravens signing LB Roquan Smith

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Roquan Smith to the richest linebacker deal in NFL history, inking him to a five-year, $100 million deal with up to $60 million in guarantees, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Of course, there were reactions from the news in the media world. The overwhelming majority have cited the signing of Smith as a great move in the way he’s helped transform the defense since becoming a Raven in Week 9. Others have questioned the price tag, and some have also cited the original trade from the Chicago Bears was a wise one from both sides, seeing as the Ravens wanted to acquire Smith and sign him long-term, while the Bears would never have signed him to such money and they gained draft capital from the deal.

Baltimore Beatdown’s staff reactions to the LB Roquan Smith signing.

here's defensive DVOA (which is adjusted for opponent) since Roquan became a Raven https://t.co/P4HblJuI4p pic.twitter.com/unQbxjpy2e — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 10, 2023

Highest graded Ravens defensive players in 2022 regular season (min. 400 snaps):



Roquan Smith - 84.7

Kyle Hamilton - 82.3

Calais Campbell - 77.2

4⃣ Marlon Humphrey - 76.7

5⃣ Marcus Williams - 73.9 pic.twitter.com/3HKR4p2Nbq — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) January 10, 2023

Ravens made the trade w/Chicago for Roquan Smith knowing there were no guarantees they'd be able to sign him long term. They believed Smith would embrace the org's culture and want to stay. It took a lot of $$ and they expected that, but they made sure Smith wasn't going anywhere — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 10, 2023

Only 2 players in #NFL history have 100+ tackles, 2+ sacks, and 1+ INT in each of their first 5 seasons.



Roquan Smith

Ray Lewis#Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/eUFxkckaqg — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 10, 2023

Roquan Smith deal is another Ravens contract where they kept the overall value reasonable and in turn boosted the guarantees



$45 million fully guaranteed at signing & $60 million total guaranteed both top the off-ball linebacker market, $60M by a good margin (Leonard - $52.5M) — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 10, 2023

That’s a great deal for Roquan Smith. But, as we all know now, the Bears were never going to give him such a massive, record-setting deal. https://t.co/cBYdhGUFCO — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) January 10, 2023

Kind of wild how the Baltimore Ravens traded for Roquan Smith and instantly became one of the best defenses in the league.



I was told that off-ball middle linebackers are a dying breed and completely worthless on an NFL field. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) January 10, 2023

Good for Roquan Smith for reaching the $20 million AAV mark in Baltimore.



He's played very well over the last few years and has been huge for the Ravens' defense. He got the contract he wanted in the end. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 10, 2023

Off-Ball Linebacker Ranks



Average Salary:

▪️ Roquan Smith, $20M

▪️ Shaq Leonard, $19.7M

▪️ Fred Warner, $19M



Total Guarantee

▪️ Roquan Smith, $60M

▪️ Shaq Leonard, $52.5M

▪️ C.J. Mosley, $51M



Guarantee at Sign

▪️ Roquan Smith, $45M

▪️ C.J. Mosley, $43M

▪️ Shaq Leonard, $33M — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 10, 2023

The new highest-paid, off-ball LB in NFL history: Roquan Smith



(via @NFL) | @Ravens



pic.twitter.com/u3D9otDYNB — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) January 10, 2023

There is zero doubt that ILB Roquan Smith has made a profound impact on this Ravens team and the Baltimore community since he arrived on Oct 31st.



Can only imagine how much better this defense will continue to improve in the next five years. #RavensFlock https://t.co/sIcBS5ES5T — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) January 10, 2023

The #Ravens reportedly have agreed to a long-term extension with ILB Roquan Smith. He wanted top-of-market money and the #Ravens appear to have agreed to it. https://t.co/qg55TU6FvD — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) January 10, 2023

It really doesn’t. I’m sure the structure of Roquan’s deal is such that they can still franchise Lamar if necessary. The 1st yr Cap # on a long term deal is often well below the APY. Of course, a long term deal for Lamar would be best & would also come w/ a lower 2023 Cap #. https://t.co/JzvdBNeSvb — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) January 10, 2023

OK, trying to catch up here - so, a $22.5M SB w/ a (very) likely minimum base salary of $1.08M would mean Smith’s 2023 Cap number would be $5.58M. Plenty low enough to get something done - franchise or deal - w/ Lamar. https://t.co/3tQCApqTHT — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) January 10, 2023

Ravens players, along with others in the NFL, reacted to the signing, too.