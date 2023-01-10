 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Media and Twitter reactions to the Ravens signing LB Roquan Smith

The biggest linebacker deal in NFL history brought about reactions from media and players

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Roquan Smith to the richest linebacker deal in NFL history, inking him to a five-year, $100 million deal with up to $60 million in guarantees, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Of course, there were reactions from the news in the media world. The overwhelming majority have cited the signing of Smith as a great move in the way he’s helped transform the defense since becoming a Raven in Week 9. Others have questioned the price tag, and some have also cited the original trade from the Chicago Bears was a wise one from both sides, seeing as the Ravens wanted to acquire Smith and sign him long-term, while the Bears would never have signed him to such money and they gained draft capital from the deal.

Baltimore Beatdown’s staff reactions to the LB Roquan Smith signing.

Ravens players, along with others in the NFL, reacted to the signing, too.

