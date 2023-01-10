Ravens sign LB Roquan Smith to 5-year, $100 million extension

The Baltimore Ravens and Roquan Smith have agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension that includes a reported $60 million in guarantees.

The Ravens traded for Smith ahead of the November 1 NFL trade deadline, sending a second- and fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the two-time All-Pro linebacker. Smith has been a stalwart for the Ravens defensively since day one, racking up 86 combines tackles, two sacks, an interception and grading out as the No. 3 linebacker in football according to Pro Football Focus.

Smith has long represented himself without an NFLPA approved agent and has now earned the most lucrative off-ball linebacker contract in NFL history. The $60m guaranteed exceed Shaquille Leonard by nearly $8m, easily topping the market. Smith, who is 25-years-old, will be tied to Baltimore for the foreseeable future as the Ravens lock down a cornerstone piece of their defense, team and franchise.

Smith is one of only five players to ever rack up 600 tackles, eight interceptions and 12 sacks over the first five years of their career alongside Ray Lewis, Lavonte David, Mo Lewis and Andre Collins. The former Georgia Bulldog’s 693 tackles over the first five years of his career are tied for fourth with Luke Kuechly.