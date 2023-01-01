Ravens vs. Steelers: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (10-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) clash in primetime in a heated game with playoff implications on the line.

The Ravens can end the Steelers playoff ambitions with a victory tonight. They had a chance to be eliminated earlier today but the Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots, extending their playoff hopes. A victory here would also spell the end of Mike Tomlin’s oft-mentioned achievement of never having a season under .500. A loss today would put them at nine wins and break Tomlin’s streak.

The Steelers, along with playing for their own sake, can meddle with the Ravens’ division hopes. A loss tonight, combined with a Bengals victory on Monday night, knock the Ravens out of AFC North contention.

