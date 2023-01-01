Ravens vs. Steelers inactives: Calais Campbell OUT, Charlie Kolar ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers inactives lists have been released.

Baltimore Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (knee)

DE Calais Campbell (knee)

CB Marcus Peters (calf)

OL Trystan Colon

TE Nick Boyle (illness)

OLB David Ojabo

RB Kenyan Drake

After an extensive pre-game routine with trainers, it appears Campbell was not comfortable enough to be active. However, him being this close to active this week is a fair sign he will be available for Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals with a chance at the division title if the team can defeat the Steelers without him.

The Ravens will go with the running back trio of J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, with Drake drawing the short straw.

A new active player for tonight making his NFL debut is rookie tight end Charlie Kolar. Felt like there was a possibility after Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman gushed about the tight end unit earlier this week.

“I’ll tell you what, though: we have a pretty diverse group of tight ends, and they can do a lot of different things well,” Roman said. “There’s a lot of them, and they’re all capable in different ways. So, they’ve been probably presenting some issues that teams normally don’t have to deal with with that group. So, we’ll see where it goes.”

Pittsburgh Steelers