Ravens vs. Steelers: Key matchups

With two weeks remaining in the season, the Baltimore Ravens are just one game behind in the division. Before they can take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the divisional crown, however, the Ravens must first deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Sunday Night Football. What are some of the key matchups for the latest installment of the bitter rivalry?

George Pickens vs. Marlon Humphrey

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey earned his third trip to the Pro Bowl this season and for good reason as the sixth-year star cornerback is amidst one of his finest seasons to date. While Humphrey has successfully eliminated most wide receivers he has gone against this season, he did struggle against the talented Steelers’ rookie George Pickens in the previous meeting between these two teams.

Humphrey allowed all three targets to be caught for 78 yards against Pickens the first time around. With cornerback Marcus Peters still sidelined, Humphrey will have to perform to his usual level this time around in order to prevent big plays down the field to Pickens.

T.J. Watt vs. Morgan Moses

While outside linebacker T.J. Watt has not lit up the sack column this season after leading the league in 2021, he still presents a massive problem for Baltimore’s offensive line, and considering that Watt plays most of his snaps against right tackles, it will be the veteran Morgan Moses who is tasked with slowing down the reigning Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday. In their previous meeting, Watt finished with 5 total pressures and 1 sack. Luckily for Moses, the Ravens should once again have a run-heavy approach.

Cameron Heyward vs. Tyler Linderbaum

Veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has been one of the best at his position for the better part of the last decade so it was no surprise that the Steelers tried to take advantage of a rookie center for the Ravens in their last matchup. Tyler Linderbaum passed the test with flying colors, as Heyward was held to just two pressures and no sacks on the day. The 5x Pro Bowler will be looking for a different outcome this time around.

Heyward currently has 8.5 sacks on the season while Linderbaum has allowed just three thus far in his impressive rookie campaign.