Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks Week 17

Let’s kick off the New Year with a full slate of Sunday action, and with it, the Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em! But first, the standings.
Standings
- Kyle Barber: 152-82
- Frank Platko: 151-87
- Jake Louque: 146-91
- Beatdown Readers: 144-91
- Vasilis Lericos: 143-81
- Spencer Schultz: 142-94
- Dustin Cox: 140-96
Over the past two weeks, both Jake and Frank have stormed back with 13-win weeks. Now, Frank sits one win from usurping the crown from Kyle, who has held on since Week 5.
Meanwhile, the Beatdown readers are nearing the podium! But now, let’s talk picks!
Consensus Picks
Atlanta Falcons > Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs > Denver Broncos
New York Giants > Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars > Houston Texans
Philadelphia Eagles > New Orleans Saints
San Francisco 49ers > Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers > Los Angeles Rams
Lone Wolf Selections
Spencer Schultz sees the Detroit Lions’ playoff dreams go up in flames, losing to the Chicago Bears.
Frank Platko is going bold, taking New York Jets on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.
Dustin Cox sees the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the Tyler Huntley led Baltimore Ravens.
What say you, Beatdown Faithful?
Poll
Who will win?
-
22%
Cardinals
-
77%
Falcons
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Bears
-
100%
Lions
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Broncos
-
100%
Chiefs
Poll
Who will win?
-
30%
Dolphins
-
70%
Patriots
Poll
Who will win?
-
11%
Colts
-
88%
Giants
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Saints
-
100%
Eagles
Poll
Who will win?
-
70%
Panthers
-
30%
Buccaneers
Poll
Who will win?
-
44%
Browns
-
55%
Commanders
Poll
Who will win?
-
90%
Jaguars
-
10%
Texans
Poll
Who will win?
-
100%
49ers
-
0%
Raiders
Poll
Who will win?
-
50%
Jets
-
50%
Seahawks
Poll
Who will win?
-
66%
Vikings
-
33%
Packers
Poll
Who will win?
-
22%
Rams
-
77%
Chargers
Poll
Who will win?
-
75%
Ravens
-
25%
Steelers
