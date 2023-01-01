 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks Week 17

New year, new picks!

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Let’s kick off the New Year with a full slate of Sunday action, and with it, the Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em! But first, the standings.

Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 152-82
  2. Frank Platko: 151-87
  3. Jake Louque: 146-91
  4. Beatdown Readers: 144-91
  5. Vasilis Lericos: 143-81
  6. Spencer Schultz: 142-94
  7. Dustin Cox: 140-96

Over the past two weeks, both Jake and Frank have stormed back with 13-win weeks. Now, Frank sits one win from usurping the crown from Kyle, who has held on since Week 5.

Meanwhile, the Beatdown readers are nearing the podium! But now, let’s talk picks!

Consensus Picks

Atlanta Falcons > Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs > Denver Broncos

New York Giants > Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars > Houston Texans

Philadelphia Eagles > New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers > Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers > Los Angeles Rams

Lone Wolf Selections

Spencer Schultz sees the Detroit Lions’ playoff dreams go up in flames, losing to the Chicago Bears.

Frank Platko is going bold, taking New York Jets on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Dustin Cox sees the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the Tyler Huntley led Baltimore Ravens.

What say you, Beatdown Faithful?

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 22%
    Cardinals
    (2 votes)
  • 77%
    Falcons
    (7 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Bears
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Lions
    (10 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Broncos
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Chiefs
    (10 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 30%
    Dolphins
    (3 votes)
  • 70%
    Patriots
    (7 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 11%
    Colts
    (1 vote)
  • 88%
    Giants
    (8 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Saints
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Eagles
    (10 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 70%
    Panthers
    (7 votes)
  • 30%
    Buccaneers
    (3 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 44%
    Browns
    (4 votes)
  • 55%
    Commanders
    (5 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 90%
    Jaguars
    (9 votes)
  • 10%
    Texans
    (1 vote)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 100%
    49ers
    (10 votes)
  • 0%
    Raiders
    (0 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 50%
    Jets
    (4 votes)
  • 50%
    Seahawks
    (4 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 66%
    Vikings
    (6 votes)
  • 33%
    Packers
    (3 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 22%
    Rams
    (2 votes)
  • 77%
    Chargers
    (7 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 75%
    Ravens
    (9 votes)
  • 25%
    Steelers
    (3 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...