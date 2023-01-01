Ravens vs. Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens play their final home game of the regular season and look to close it out with a season sweep over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore Ravens (10-5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Channel: NBC Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Radio

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Ch. 85 or 225

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

National Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst)

Spanish radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports)

Spanish announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Gambling

Spread: Ravens -2.5

Over/Under: 35

Moneyline: Ravens -135, Steelers +115

