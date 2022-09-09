Ravens to honor Jaylon Ferguson, Tony Siragusa with helmet sticker and more this season

The Ravens will honor former Ravens Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa with a helmet sticker, among other things this season, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said on Friday.

Ferguson was set to enter his fourth season with the Ravens at 26-years-old. On June 22, he was found unresponsive in a home in Harwood unresponsive. Siragusa passed away the same day in his home in New Jersey.

Harbaugh also stated there will be more to honor the players.

“...we’re going to do two separate honoring moments, one for ‘Goose’ [Tony Siragusa] and one for Jaylon [Ferguson], at different moments there to kind of call attention to those guys separately,” Harbaugh said.

Senior Vice President of Communications Chad Steele also stated the Ravens “will have a memorialization on the wall wrap, as well.”

During the Ravens home preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens held a moment of silence for both players during pregame.