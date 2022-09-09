Previewing the Ravens vs. Jets Week 1 showdown

The Baltimore Ravens begin the 2022 regular season on the road as they face the New York Jets. Though it’s not a AFC North matchup, an early win and a conference win is important nonetheless as the Ravens hope to right the ship that was picked apart due to injuries last season.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Jets for their Week 1 matchup in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 0-0

New York Jets: 0-0

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens (-6.5)

OVER/UNDER: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -295; Jets +245

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games In Series

Ravens: 4-1

Jets: 1-4

Matchup History

Ravens lead series 9-2-0

Injury Report

Ravens

DT Travis Jones (knee): OUT

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): Questionable

CB Marcus Peters (knee): Questionable

LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle): Doubtful

Jets

LT Duane Brown (shoulder): OUT

QB Zach Wilson (knee): OUT

OL George Fant (knee): Questionable

DB Justin hardee (calf): Questionable

OL Conor McDermott (ankle): Questionable

DB DJ Reed (knee): Questionable

Storylines

Some familiar faces will be on the opposing sideline for the Ravens on Sunday, as they’re set to face quarterback Joe Flacco and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. At one point, both were stars on the Ravens, with Flacco helping lead the Ravens to winning Super Bowl XLVII and earning Super Bowl MVP, and Mosley helping to bring the Ravens back to the playoffs in 2018 after intercepting then-Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to seal away the game.

The Ravens will have a (mostly) healthy team entering Week 1. The only absences, outside of rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, are from players still recovering from tough injuries last season.

Both teams enter the season with highly-excitable rookie classes as the Ravens and Jets received high praise from national outlets following the 2022 NFL draft. The two teams combined for five first-round picks. To read more on the Jets’ rookies, read our Behind Enemy Lines where I sat down with Gang Green Nation’s MacGregor Wells.

Related Articles