Reacts Results: Majority believe in the Ravens’ direction; excited for S Marcus Williams

On Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens fans were asked if they were confident if the team was headed in the right direction. An overwhelming majority of fans responded in support of the Ravens’ direction.

It comes as no surprise Ravens fans like the team’s direction, seeing as they’re among the top teams in the AFC with an MVP-winning quarterback. It would be interesting to know if the voting would go differently after the news this morning of the Ravens and Lamar Jackson being unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension...

A second question was asked of Ravens fans, regarding which free agent signed over the offseason they are most looking forward to on Sunday against the New York Jets. Fans sided with safety Marcus Williams, who the team signed to a five-year, $70 million contract back in March.

Coming in second was offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who the Ravens also signed the same day as Williams.

As mentioned in the original survey article, Ravens free agents tend to make a splash in Week 1. With the New York Jets playing with their backup quarterback and missing their top two tackles, a number of these free agent additions just might continue the streak of playing great out the gate.

