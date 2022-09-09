Podcast: Connor Rogers & Week 1 Predictions

What’s up everyone? The podcast is back yet again this week, this time with maybe the main event. And that’s because football is back, baby!

On Sunday, the Ravens will travel up to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Football Jets, and Jake and Spenny are here to break things down and give you their predictions. Also joining the show to help preview things is great friend of the pod, and longtime New York Jets fan, Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers). Connor is a young stalwart of the sports media biz, having cut his teeth covering the draft for outlets such as Bleacher Report and PFF, and he rejoins the pod to give the boys a more detailed breakdown of what to expect on Sunday.

We really hope you guys enjoy this one, and we’ll be right back at you yet again on Sunday Night with our official recap.

