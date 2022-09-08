Thursday Night Football: Open Thread

Tonight is Game 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, with the Buffalo Bills taking on the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills enter the season the favorites to be crowned champion at season’s end, with Draft Kings sportsbook placing them at +550 to win. The Rams are narrowly behind them, with the fifth-best odds (+1,200).

For the Bills, many are curious to see how they can handle the Rams’ passing attack with star cornerback Tre’Davious White on injured reserve. The Bills have to rely on younger cornerbacks to fend off wide receiver Cooper Kupp, including first-round pick Kaiir Elam and sixth-round selection Christian Benford.

The Rams will also not be at full-strength, with wide receiver Van Jefferson ruled out for Thursday’s matchup. However, the Rams added wide receiver Allen Robinson II and 2021 seventh-round pick Ben Skowronek could be featured heavily as the the No. 3 receiver behind the Kupp and Robinson.

For tonight’s matchup, the Baltimore Beatdown gang is split on the victor. The editing team, Vasilis Lericos, Frank Platko and myself, along with Jake Louque, are siding with the reigning champs to win at home Week 1. However, three Beatdown members, Spencer Schultz, Dustin Cox and Zach Canter, are circling the wagons.

It’s also up to the readers of Baltimore Beatdown to vote on the games this season and see if the readers can once again take down the staff of Baltimore Beatdown collectively.