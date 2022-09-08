Lamar Jackson admits to trolling jersey photoshops on Twitter

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was interviewed on “The GoJo Show” and addressed some recent debauchery he’s put forth on Twitter.

On the @GoJoShow, Lamar Jackson basically says he liked a tweet of himself in a Dolphins jersey as a joke for everyone who thinks he wants out of Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/kdc6F54CYX — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 8, 2022

Jackson explained that he likes to mess with the people on the internet who mess with him, and him liking photoshop pictures did exactly that. The fifth-year quarterback said of Baltimore, “This is a great organization, a very, very friendly organization. This is where I want to be at. I’ve tweeted it before.” Jackson is certainly aware of how closely the twitter-sphere hangs on his every tweet, like or retweet.

It be certain tweets I be wanting to like or retweet but I can’t ‍ #Idontlikethatforme — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 26, 2022

At the same time, Jackson knows when he needs to interject before the narrative of assumptions and speculation run too wild with his comments.

It’s not about my new center stop that bs https://t.co/meRpOw4zD0 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

I have to delete this app.. Because i don’t take it serious, but I see a lot of people do and it makes it boring for me to have — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 16, 2022

In the age of social media, Jackson is like many of the 25-year-olds his age. He uses it for quick laughs, the occasional news and to interact with those he holds close to him. He also enjoys trolling on occasion, but isn’t afraid to set the record straight.