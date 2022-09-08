Week 1 Bold Predictions: Ravens receivers find the end zone, defense generates takeaways

Bold predictions for the regular season are back, with the crew here at Baltimore Beatdown offering up their respective takes as the Ravens face the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Ravens free agents tend to shine in their first game as a Raven.

https://twitter.com/KylePBarber/status/1567523527636488194?s=20&t=VlHMEMVBDpnq4k-NOQEp6w

For that reason, I’m expecting a touchdown from running backs Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake.

On defense, look for an interception from safety Marcus Williams and a sack from defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

Overall, I see a not-so-challenging game, with the Ravens bullying the Jets by two scores. This is Lamar Jackson’s first game back since December and I suspect he, along with his tight end unit, will cause fits for the Jets’ defense. I suspect Flacco will do his best to keep it close but if they go down a pair of touchdowns early, watch for Odafe Oweh to begin his double-digit sack bid quickly. — Kyle Barber

The Ravens quickly remind everyone of what they are capable of with a dominant performance over the Jets to start the season. Lamar Jackson shines in his first game back by throwing for five touchdowns — the first “Jackson 5” since the 2019 season. The revamped offensive line gives Jackson all the time he needs in the pocket to pick apart New York’s defense. Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews both start the season hot by finding the end zone and crossing 100 receiving yards.

Defensively, Odafe Oweh wastes no time making his presence felt with a pair of sacks. Marcus Peters quiets any concerns regarding his comeback from injury with an interception against former Raven Joe Flacco.

Joe Flacco chunks a long, lofting touchdown off of play action early in the first half. From that point, the Ravens slowly smother the Jets offense, keeping them out of the end zone for the final three quarters. Marcus Williams and Patrick Queen make their presences felt, each creating a turnover while the Ravens defensive front starts to assault Joe Flacco. Once Flacco is hit a few times, he becomes weary and panicked.

Offensively, we watch Rashod Bateman have five receptions that go for a first down or a touchdown as he begins his campaign with a fantasy friendly stat-line. The Ravens spread the ball around to ancillary players such as James Proche, Damarcus Robinson, Isaiah Likely, who will combine for 10+ catches. Quinnen Williams and the Jets front gives the Ravens offensive front consistent trouble and Lamar Jackson dashes it to lead three touchdown scoring drives and two field goals. Nick Boyle finds the end zone.

Ravens 27, Jets 16. — Spencer Schultz

The Jets grab an early lead on the strength of a Flacco to Elijah Moore touchdown strike, but the Ravens slowly take over from there. An active running game chips away at their will on defense, and two all purpose touchdowns from Devin Duvernay (one receiving, one punt return) prove to be the breaking point. Ravens Twitter will predictably panic when they go down early, only to enjoy a stress free Week 1 afternoon as the Ravens roll to a 33-21 victory. — Jake Louque

The Ravens get back to their week one winning days in a dominate showing against the Jets. The run game recovers from last year with a strong day from Kenyon Drake and Mike Davis. Rashod Bateman starts what will prove to be a dominate year for him, making rookie corner Amhad Gardner look silly multiple times. Proche makes a strong return after sitting out the last couple weeks of training camp.

The defense starts a big wobbly against former Raven Joe Flacco but quickly buckle down after two or three series. Odafe Oweh begins his campaign for DPOY with 2.5+ sacks and shows there’s another prolific pass rusher in the North. Patrick shows significant improvement in the pass game with a pass deflection. The secondary returns to its lockdown ways with Marcus Peters and Marcus Williams nabbing interceptions. Rookie Pepe Williams gets his first sack as well. — Zach Canter