Ravens sign outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell

The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell to their practice squad, bolstering their depth at a currently thin position.

Fackrell, 30, comes by way of the Las Vegas Raiders, joining running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, Fackrell joined a defense itching for more pass rushers. In 13 games his rookie season, Fackrell totaled 18 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

In year three for the Packers, Fackrell had a stunning season with 10.5 sacks in 16 games, being utilized as a situational pass rusher.

Following his breakout season, Fackrell struggled to regain his stat-stuffing ways, notching eight sacks combined in the past three seasons with the Packers, New York Giants (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021).

Last season, Fackrell played in 13 games for the Chargers, totaling 12 tackles and three sacks. According to PFF, Fackrell graded well as a pass-rusher, with a 72.7 pass rush grade. It’s hard to envision, if the Ravens call Fackrell up from the practice squad, to be used on early downs to spell their other veteran pass-rusher, Justin Houston, as Fackrell’s run defense and coverage over the past two years has struggled.

Regardless, this is a solid move by the Ravens. Fackrell’s a low-risk veteran signing to the practice squad where the team can test if a former 10-sack pass-rusher can help bolster pressures for a team in need.