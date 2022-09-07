Ravens Reacts Survey: Which new free agent are you most excited to see Week 1?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets clash this Sunday, Sept. 11. It’s a thrilling Week 1 game, as quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to play after missing the final four games due to a bone bruise and not playing a preseason snap.

But along with the returning Ravens are new additions totaling over $130 million during free agency.

In recent history, Ravens free agent players have made a splash in their first game in purple and black.

2021

RB Latavius Murray scored a touchdown

2020

DE Calais Campbell totaled three passes defensed, including one that was intercepted by CB Marlon Humphrey

2019

RB Mark Ingram II rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard run on his first carry as a Raven

FS Earl Thomas III intercepted a pass

2018

WR Michael Crabtree caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown

WR Willie Snead IV caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown

WR John Brown caught three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown

The Ravens added numerous players via free agency this offseason, including safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, cornerback Kyle Fuller, running back Mike Davis, and defensive lineman Brent Urban. The question is, will one (or more) of these fresh faces make an impact play in Week 1?