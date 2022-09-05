What are the odds? Ravens are touchdown favorites vs. Jets

The Baltimore Ravens begin the 2022 regular season on the road as they take on the New York Jets. According to SB Nation partner Draft Kings, the Ravens are a heavy road favorite.

Odds

BAL Ravens: -7 (-105)

BAL Ravens Moneyline: -295

The Ravens enter Week 1 in an interesting fashion, as they sat the majority of their starters throughout the entire preseason. By their third preseason match, the Ravens played with only 46 players and eventually needed wide receiver Raleigh Webb to play safety in the fourth quarter for a few snaps.

An interesting storyline to watch is who will be the Jets starting quarterback? Sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson is the named starter, but suffered an injury during the preseason that puts his timeline right on the Week 1 game. If Wilson can’t go, familiar Super Bowl XLVII winner Joe Flacco could be the signal caller for the Jets, as he’ll face the Ravens for the first time in his career. Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh is expected to name a starting quarterback on Wednesday.

Kickoff Sunday is at 1:00 p.m. ET.