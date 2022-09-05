Ravens Practice Report: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton return

Ten days after being activated off the Player Unable to Perform (PUP) list, left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his first practice appearance before the media.

Ronnie Stanley is practicing today — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) September 5, 2022

Proof of Ronnie Stanley pic.twitter.com/eTx0x67SKx — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) September 5, 2022

It’s uncertain Stanley will be playing Week 1, as he looks to get healthy after missing 26 games the past two seasons.

Along with Stanley, rookie safety Kyle Hamilton also returned to the practice field.

Overall, the Ravens are in good shape entering Week 1. In fact, superb shape in comparison to last season. Of the 53 players on the roster, only rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones missed practice. Jones suffered a knee injury in Week 2 of the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals and is expected to miss a few more weeks.

There were also a few number changes for Ravens players with the roster cuts opening up old digits.