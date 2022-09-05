Podcast: Patrick Queen joins The Baltimore Beatdown Podcast

What’s up everyone? The guys are back with a shorty but a goodie. On today’s post-Labor Day pod (hope everyone had a safe and fun long weekend) Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen joins the show with Spenny to chat about everything from his career thus far, to his relationship with Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, to his thoughts on Maryland seafood vs. his native Louisiana. We hope you guys enjoy, and we’ll be back later in the week with your first competitive game preview of the 2022 season! Get hyped.

