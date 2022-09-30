Podcast: CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso on Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

What’s up everyone? The pod is back for an unprecedented fourth(!) time this week, with the guys capping off this absolute bonanza of content with a preview pod for this week’s upcoming game. It’s a big one, and so we decided to bring in the big guns, with Jake sitting down with Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrappaso) of CBS Sports to break the game down.

Traps covers the NFL Draft and young players, but is a member of Bills mafia at heart, and as such, brings a perfect blend of X’s and O’s knowledge, and an understanding of the big storylines to track heading into this game. We thank him very much for the half and hour or so he gave Jake, and we really hope you guys enjoy this as a capstone for what was an all-time content week here on the podcast. In case you missed this week’s earlier episodes featuring first Jonathan Ogden, then Glenn Clark, and then a Pats film review featuring Spenny and Cole, go back and check those out as well. We’ll talk to you guys again very soon!

