Reacts Results: Ravens fans are back to believing in Baltimore

On Wednesday, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans, asking if they are confident the team is headed in the right direction. The poll followed an 11-point victory over the Miami Dolphins, where the defense stepped up to help close out the game and Lamar Jackson put on a four-touchdown performance.

After a sharp decline plummeted confidence to 39% following the Dolphins loss, fans are back to believing, with 78% confident.

We also polled Ravens fans on whether they believe the Ravens will win the AFC North. It appears the same amount of fans who are once again confident in the Ravens are believing they’ll win the division.

Checking in on the rest of the AFC North and the respective SB Nation sites hosting confidence polls of their own.

Dawgs By Nature asked the same question for Browns fans, and they’re confident the Browns will win the AFC North.

Their confidence has been a roller coaster, which peaked following their Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Confidence from Behind the Steel Curtain has fallen to 21%.

A victory over the New York Jets have Bengals fans back in high spirits heading into their Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins.