Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley: “Yeah, this could very possibly be the week”

It’s been a long wait for Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley to rejoin his teammates on the field. Check the replies to any tweet from media members quoting or talking about Stanley, and you’ll find impatient and frustrated fans wondering when they’ll see No. 79 protecting Lamar Jackson’s blindside. For the first time this season, Stanley spoke to media members about working his way back and when we could see him play once again.

Ronnie Stanley talking about his surgeries, how last season ended and why the organization is taking a slower approach this season. pic.twitter.com/vqWuo0pzx1 — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) September 29, 2022

With the Ravens down to their fourth-string tackle, rookie Daniel Faalele, many are wondering if Stanley could see the field this Sunday. Stanley made it sound like there’s a high probability he will play.

Ronnie Stanley: “Yeah, this could very possibly be the week. I’m very close and we’ll talk it over with the rest of the staff and coaches and what not and we’re going to make the best decision that’s best for the team.” pic.twitter.com/157qyRh5qI — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) September 29, 2022

Stanley was asked if when he returns he could be the All-Pro he was before being sidelined for two seasons. Stanley believes he not only could perform to such a level, but he hasn’t played up to his “full potential.”

Ronnie Stanley: “I still don’t feel like I’ve played up to my full potential.” pic.twitter.com/bXlCLDsNJr — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) September 29, 2022

According to Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, Stanley’s teammates of have been joking with him saying “he’s got fresh legs.”

On Wednesday, Harbaugh spoke about the possibility of Stanley’s availability this week.

“It’s a priority to go out there and be at his best when [Stanley] comes back,” Harbaugh said. “At the same time, he’s going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll just have to see. He practiced quite a bit today, and we’ll see where it’s at now, and then tomorrow, then Friday and make a decision.”