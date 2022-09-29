Thursday Night Football: Open Thread, Picks

Week 4 kicks off tonight with the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) hosting the Miami Dolphins (3-0). The Dolphins hope to continue defeat teams with high expectations in 2022, after defeating the Ravens and Bills the past two weeks.

However, there’s been a bit of controversy surrounding the game, with the Dolphins practice footage being recorded and posted online.

If the Dolphins were to defeat the Bengals, this would then make this the Ravens’ third straight opponent whose most recent loss was at the hands of the Dolphins.

Now, about the Baltimore Beatdown 2022 Pick ‘Em.

Standings

Vasilis Lericos — 28-19 Kyle Barber, Dustin Cox, Frank Platko, Spencer Schultz — 24-23

3. Beatdown readers — 17-30

DraftKings Odds

Miami Dolphins: +3.5

Cincinnati Bengals: -3.5

Over/Under: 48

Moneyline: Bengals -175/Dolphins +150

