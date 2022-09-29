 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football: Open Thread, Picks

Will the Dolphins remain undefeated? Will Cincy get back to .500?

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Syndication: Palm Beach Post JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 4 kicks off tonight with the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) hosting the Miami Dolphins (3-0). The Dolphins hope to continue defeat teams with high expectations in 2022, after defeating the Ravens and Bills the past two weeks.

However, there’s been a bit of controversy surrounding the game, with the Dolphins practice footage being recorded and posted online.

If the Dolphins were to defeat the Bengals, this would then make this the Ravens’ third straight opponent whose most recent loss was at the hands of the Dolphins.

Now, about the Baltimore Beatdown 2022 Pick ‘Em.

Standings

  1. Vasilis Lericos — 28-19
  2. Kyle Barber, Dustin Cox, Frank Platko, Spencer Schultz — 24-23

3. Beatdown readers — 17-30

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 60%
    Miami Dolphins
    (6 votes)
  • 40%
    Cincinnati Bengals
    (4 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

DraftKings Odds

Miami Dolphins: +3.5
Cincinnati Bengals: -3.5

Over/Under: 48

Moneyline: Bengals -175/Dolphins +150

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...