Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce to have season-ending surgery

This will be the fourth season-ending injury for the Ravens

By Spencer Schultz
Syndication: The Record Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baltimore Ravens veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn biceps, an injury he sustained in the Ravens’ Week 3 victory over the New England Patriots.

Pierce, who is a fantastic ‘tip of the spear’ as a 1-technique defensive lineman in the Ravens split safety looks as well as a classic nose guard in their base defensive looks, will not play again in 2022. The Ravens will turn to third-year defensive linemen Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Travis Jones to fulfill the snaps Pierce vacates. The Ravens are also quite high on defensive tackle Isaiah Mack who resides on the practice squad and would be welcome elevation to the active roster. The Ravens also will likely keep their eyes on former Raven Brandon Williams, who is yet to sign with another team or retire. Ndamukong Suh is also a name to monitor, and has a link to the recently signed Jason Pierre-Paul.

