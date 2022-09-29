Ravens News 9/29: Blitz Beater and more

How Good is Lamar Jackson? - Warren Sharp

Lamar Jackson is absurd We already know this. But it’s important to remind you of it as often as possible. The Patriots’ defense recorded pressure at a 56% rate on early-down dropbacks in the first three quarters Sunday, the highest rate of any defense in the NFL. They blitzed at a well-above-average rate. And against the blitz, Jackson went 11-for-12 with four TDs and +0.98 EPA. His performance against the blitz, based on EPA/att delivered with a minimum of 12 dropbacks, was second-best on the season of any QB. The only time this year that a QB delivered more EPA per attempt against the blitz than Lamar Jackson did against the Patriots in Week 3? Lamar Jackson, facing the Dolphins the week before.

NFL Week 3 Offensive Line Rankings - Sam Monson

10. BALTIMORE RAVENS (UP 8) Projected Week 4 Starters: LT Patrick Mekari LG Ben Powers C Tyler Linderbaum RG Kevin Zeitler RT Morgan Moses Upcoming Opponent: Buffalo Bills Left tackle Patrick Mekari sprained his ankle against the Patriots, putting the Ravens down to their fourth-string player at that position for 53 snaps. Mekari’s ankle sprain isn’t said to be severe, so he figures to be back as the starter this week. He has allowed five pressures on 56 pass-blocking snaps. Buffalo’s defensive front has been formidable this season and can generate pressure from all across the line. They have the second-best pressure rate in the league when using four or fewer rushers.

Ravens DT Michael Pierce considering surgery on torn biceps; LT Ronnie Stanley practices fully for first time - McFadden & Shaffer

Stanley practices fully All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and receiver James Proche II (groin) were full participants in practice. It’s a major step forward for Stanley, who has played in just one game since suffering an ankle injury Nov. 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension. Wednesday also marked the first time Stanley practiced fully since last September. Even though the Ravens are thin at left tackle, having used three players at that spot through three games, Harbaugh said the team doesn’t want to put Stanley on the field if he doesn’t feel ready to go. “It’s a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back,” Harbaugh said. “At the same time, he’s going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll have to see.”

Ravens Want Jason Pierre-Paul in Lineup Quickly - Clifton Brown

The veteran edge rusher participated in his first practice with Baltimore on Wednesday, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was possible Pierre-Paul would play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. “He looked good today,” Harbaugh said. “He took a number of reps. I don’t think he took every rep, but he took as many reps as we had out there for him. We’ll see the tape. The process is to get him out there as fast we can. We’ll shoot for this week. We’ll see if we can do it. If we can’t do it, then it will be next week or whenever we can do it. We’re going to try to do it as quickly as we can.” “He knows what it takes to get to the Super Bowl,” Peters said. “Just watching when they (Buccaneers) beat the Chiefs, I think he was a key part of putting together that rush plan, how they can attack certain quarterbacks who are mobile. I think he’s going to be very big to have him added for our group.”

NFL Week 4 picks - Pete Prisco

Buffalo Bills (-3) at Baltimore Ravens The Bills are playing consecutive road games, which is always tough. But they are also coming off their first loss and have major injury issues. The Ravens have injury problems as well. Both quarterbacks are playing at an MVP level. So look for a lot of points as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson shoot it out. Look for the Bills to get the best of it and get back in the win column. Pick: Bills 35, Ravens 30