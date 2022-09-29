Ravens News 9/29: Blitz Beater and more

How Good is Lamar Jackson? - Warren Sharp
Lamar Jackson is absurd
We already know this. But it’s important to remind you of it as often as possible.
The Patriots’ defense recorded pressure at a 56% rate on early-down dropbacks in the first three quarters Sunday, the highest rate of any defense in the NFL.
They blitzed at a well-above-average rate.
And against the blitz, Jackson went 11-for-12 with four TDs and +0.98 EPA.
His performance against the blitz, based on EPA/att delivered with a minimum of 12 dropbacks, was second-best on the season of any QB.
The only time this year that a QB delivered more EPA per attempt against the blitz than Lamar Jackson did against the Patriots in Week 3?
Lamar Jackson, facing the Dolphins the week before.
NFL Week 3 Offensive Line Rankings - Sam Monson
10. BALTIMORE RAVENS (UP 8)
Projected Week 4 Starters:
LG Ben Powers
RT Morgan Moses
Upcoming Opponent: Buffalo Bills
Left tackle Patrick Mekari sprained his ankle against the Patriots, putting the Ravens down to their fourth-string player at that position for 53 snaps.
Mekari’s ankle sprain isn’t said to be severe, so he figures to be back as the starter this week. He has allowed five pressures on 56 pass-blocking snaps.
Buffalo’s defensive front has been formidable this season and can generate pressure from all across the line. They have the second-best pressure rate in the league when using four or fewer rushers.
Ravens DT Michael Pierce considering surgery on torn biceps; LT Ronnie Stanley practices fully for first time - McFadden & Shaffer
Stanley practices fully
All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and receiver James Proche II (groin) were full participants in practice.
It’s a major step forward for Stanley, who has played in just one game since suffering an ankle injury Nov. 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension. Wednesday also marked the first time Stanley practiced fully since last September.
Even though the Ravens are thin at left tackle, having used three players at that spot through three games, Harbaugh said the team doesn’t want to put Stanley on the field if he doesn’t feel ready to go.
“It’s a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back,” Harbaugh said. “At the same time, he’s going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll have to see.”
Ravens Want Jason Pierre-Paul in Lineup Quickly - Clifton Brown
The veteran edge rusher participated in his first practice with Baltimore on Wednesday, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was possible Pierre-Paul would play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
“He looked good today,” Harbaugh said. “He took a number of reps. I don’t think he took every rep, but he took as many reps as we had out there for him. We’ll see the tape. The process is to get him out there as fast we can. We’ll shoot for this week. We’ll see if we can do it. If we can’t do it, then it will be next week or whenever we can do it. We’re going to try to do it as quickly as we can.”
“He knows what it takes to get to the Super Bowl,” Peters said. “Just watching when they (Buccaneers) beat the Chiefs, I think he was a key part of putting together that rush plan, how they can attack certain quarterbacks who are mobile. I think he’s going to be very big to have him added for our group.”
NFL Week 4 picks - Pete Prisco
Buffalo Bills (-3) at Baltimore Ravens
The Bills are playing consecutive road games, which is always tough. But they are also coming off their first loss and have major injury issues. The Ravens have injury problems as well. Both quarterbacks are playing at an MVP level. So look for a lot of points as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson shoot it out. Look for the Bills to get the best of it and get back in the win column.
Pick: Bills 35, Ravens 30
Week 4: Ravens Vs. Bills Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction - Todd Karpovich
Offense
The Ravens are the highest-scoring team in the NFL, averaging 33 points per game. Baltimore is ranked fourth for yards per game with 380.3. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has put together a balanced offense that has kept teams on their heels.
However, the Ravens will have a huge test against Buffalo, who has the top-ranked defense in the NFL.
Defense
Baltimore also needs to boost its pass rush. The Ravens are tied for 12th in the NFL with seven sacks on the season. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has been on the field for more than 80 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, but has yet to record a sack and is sixth on the team with 10 tackles. The Ravens need more production from him. Baltimore is allowing 104.7 yards rushing per game, ranked 13th in the NFL.
Prediction
The Ravens opened as 4.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. It’s just the third time the Ravens have been underdogs at home since Jackson took over the job as the starting quarterback. Jackson won both of those previous matchups, beating New England 37-20 in 2019 and Kansas City 36-35 last year.
On paper, this matchup favors the Bills. However, the Ravens are looking to avenge that Miami loss in the home opener and Buffalo is dealing with numerous injuries. The Ravens pull off the upset.
Ravens 34, Bills 30
