Defensive film room from Ravens 37-26 win over the Patriots

Baltimore’s defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone once they reach the red zone. They’ve only thwarted three of their opponents 11 red zone attempts, one of which was on a late Marlon Humphrey interception Sunday. With a mix of new defenders, injuries and a young defensive coordinator, they’ve struggled to communicate effectively pre-snap and aren’t lined up correctly by the time the ball is snapped. This has led to easy gains and tough goal line situations.

At the same time, Baltimore has been forcing turnovers relentlessly. Marcus Peters made his presence felt forcing a fumble, recovering a fumble and notching a late interception that helped seal the game for Baltimore. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was more specialized on third down than he has been over the first few weeks, which resulted in more confident play and ultimately a massive forced fumble that helped the Ravens move to 2-1.

The Ravens figure to be without Michael Pierce for quite some time, who suffered torn biceps on Sunday. On the bright side, rookie Travis Jones and youngsters Justin Madbuike and Broderick Washington have been studly against the run. Madubuike has looked like a much improved pass rusher through three weeks and figures to take on a leading role in this defense for years to come.

Here is what stood out on film defensively:

Nelson Agholor ran 4.42 at the combine and has hit a higher top speed as a ball carrier (21.72) than Devin Duvernay ever has in NFL.



Kyle Hamilton chased him down from behind, hawked the ball out and won the game. Pepe Williams was about 2 inches from breaking up the pass.

Justin Madubuike is too quick to run away from and expect your OG’s to be able to reach and cut off.



Would way rather run at him, or have someone down block him.

Odafe Oweh got held more than a newborn in an Italian family in this one.



Here is the summation of a long day of grabbing 99’s jersey.



Mac Jones had a sassy lil day running around like a silly goose

Idk what the heck Mac Jones is thinking on this throw. . . didn’t have numbers. Just not thinking.



Idk what the heck Mac Jones is thinking on this throw. . . didn't have numbers. Just not thinking.

PQ walks in. He's sick after. 14-13 here. Would've been 21-14 Ravens. Instead Pats score and 20-14 Patriots.

Two play sequence for Pats TD.



One good, one bad.



Washington stacking, peaking, shedding, tackling. . .



Washington stacking, peaking, shedding, tackling. . .

Then perfect manned up coverage but no rush lane integrity, easy walk in scramble TD, sassy dance

Brandon Stephens recovery here from trail tech

Marcus Williams is everything Baltimore asked for and more, man.



Marcus Williams is everything Baltimore asked for and more, man.

This is also NOT a bad rep of trail tech from Brandon Stephens! Think he's still recovering from injury a little but love the use of hands at the stem to change direction on a fluid movement from WR.

Pats run bend (I think bend not belly) against a six man box.



Travis Jones absolutely annihilates the combo block.



Pats run bend (I think bend not belly) against a six man box.

Travis Jones absolutely annihilates the combo block.

Calais Campbell 6-tech in the run game is hilarious. No TE can block him.

Travis Jones is going to be a household name. He's BRUTALLY strong, man.