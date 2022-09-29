 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offensive film room from Ravens 37-26 win over Patriots

By Spencer Schultz
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens offense was a well oiled machine in their 37 point performance against the Patriots. Lamar Jackson had a few misplaced balls early in the first half, but remained unfazed by those, or anything for that matter. The Ravens used a healthy mix of veer and bash in the run game, as well as some counter to keep the Pats’ defense on their toes.

Mark Andrews is continuing to prove why he’s one of the top receivers in the NFL, not just among tight ends. His ability to consistently defy single coverage, make contested catches and convert first downs and touchdowns for Baltimore will continue to give defenses fits.

The return of J.K. Dobbins, as well as more competent play from Justice Hill, proved fruitful for an offense that desperately needed to gain the attention of defenders in the box. With Lamar Jackson taking a bit more of a presence in the run game, he still did an outstanding job protecting himself. Jackson understands that a first down is a first down regardless of whether it’s a 10-yard run or a 13-yard run. Saving the wear and tear on his body will keep him fresh longer into games as well as for the duration of the season.

Tyler Linderbaum has continued to show why the Ravens spent a first-round pick on him. He’s nimble, aggressive and finishes blocks. He kept his head on a swivel and ended several stunts from Patriots pass rushers. Rookie Daniel Faalele rounded into form after being thrown into combat in his first NFL game, taking over at left tackle. He still has much work to do, but the native Australian can be a force in the run game while he continues to hone in on his ability to gain depth in his pass sets.

Here are the plays that stood out to me on tape:

