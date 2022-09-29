Offensive film room from Ravens 37-26 win over Patriots

The Ravens offense was a well oiled machine in their 37 point performance against the Patriots. Lamar Jackson had a few misplaced balls early in the first half, but remained unfazed by those, or anything for that matter. The Ravens used a healthy mix of veer and bash in the run game, as well as some counter to keep the Pats’ defense on their toes.

Mark Andrews is continuing to prove why he’s one of the top receivers in the NFL, not just among tight ends. His ability to consistently defy single coverage, make contested catches and convert first downs and touchdowns for Baltimore will continue to give defenses fits.

The return of J.K. Dobbins, as well as more competent play from Justice Hill, proved fruitful for an offense that desperately needed to gain the attention of defenders in the box. With Lamar Jackson taking a bit more of a presence in the run game, he still did an outstanding job protecting himself. Jackson understands that a first down is a first down regardless of whether it’s a 10-yard run or a 13-yard run. Saving the wear and tear on his body will keep him fresh longer into games as well as for the duration of the season.

Tyler Linderbaum has continued to show why the Ravens spent a first-round pick on him. He’s nimble, aggressive and finishes blocks. He kept his head on a swivel and ended several stunts from Patriots pass rushers. Rookie Daniel Faalele rounded into form after being thrown into combat in his first NFL game, taking over at left tackle. He still has much work to do, but the native Australian can be a force in the run game while he continues to hone in on his ability to gain depth in his pass sets.

Here are the plays that stood out to me on tape:

They just kept at it



(Powers didn’t combo like I said he just blocked down) pic.twitter.com/uQ34cWQsBp — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

Lamar read Mark pressed up one on one pre-snap and liked that! Understandably so…



Bateman also obliterated the inside press leverage on the outside.



Swiped the hands clean and would’ve walked into the end zone. His release package is amazing. pic.twitter.com/FWjZoBCzib — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

Do??? Do the Ravens have a really freaking good offensive line???



Powers played well. Linderbaum was awesome, laid a body to waste for at least the third time here.



Ricard ruining lives.



Physical. Fun! pic.twitter.com/zcgkJij6c9 — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

Faalele has the potential to be so so so so so so so so so so so good and I think he will be. Continuing to put out reps with no bad movements. He’s got truly prolific functional strength. His feet are nice and quiet. pic.twitter.com/riRXyYjeMS — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

Rashod Bateman and JK Dobbins are going to turn this offense back into a dynamic big play juggernaut because of their ability for force missed tackles. pic.twitter.com/343k8z7kh7 — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

Lamar Jackson is obliterating the blitz again. He’s 26/32 with six touchdowns and no interceptions against the blitz.



Flips Dobbins in the backfield at No. 21 moves with him, showing that the mugged defender was blitzing and it was man coverage.



Mark Andrews does the rest. pic.twitter.com/Mo4jDoTHij — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

JK Dobbins man.



The Ravens offense has desperately missed the presence of Dobbins, who can make win in space consistently. Dynamic. pic.twitter.com/fs29iA7GzP — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

Watch Linderbaum. Sheesh. Nasty young man. pic.twitter.com/qb4coKjLtZ — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

Lamar’s 1H interception on 3-16



Nice play by the DB!



No qualms with the decision or anything. It happens! Lamar threw it well before the DB peeled off. It was third and long. Happens! pic.twitter.com/8fRCcZ6RPy — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

Really nice recognition of a stunt here from Linderbaum. Kid is killing it. pic.twitter.com/ieFzOdY8xI — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022