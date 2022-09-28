Report: Ravens DT Michael Pierce suffered a biceps tear vs. Patriots

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered a torn biceps against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

#Ravens DT Michael Pierce suffered a biceps tear in Sunday’s win, sources say, but there is not definitive word yet on how to proceed and if Pierce can continue playing at some point this season. Those tests and decisions are ongoing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

Rapoport indicates it’s not a guarantee if Pierce’s season is over, but torn biceps injuries are a lengthy recovery.

With Pierce out, the Ravens will look to the depth along the interior offensive line to step up. Fortunately, they gained back rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones on Sunday, who looks to make a substantial impact this season. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh has high expectations for the rookie after his first NFL action.

“Travis [Jones] is going to be a very impactful player. It was his first outing out there, and he played hard. He’s going to learn a lot from it. He played well enough for the first time out, as you said he played well, but of course we have high expectations for him and he’s only going to get better from here.”