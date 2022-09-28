Podcast: Glenn Clark, on a life in Baltimore media

What’s up everyone? The pod is back for a bonus episode on this wonderful Wednesday, bringing you a banger of an interview with our guy, Glenn Clark (@GlennClarkRadio). Glenn is a Baltimore native who got into media in the early 2000’s, and after a brief flirtation with Arizona, officially made Charm City his home market in 2008. He joins Jake and Spenny to discuss a myriad of stuff, including how he got into the industry, what it was like being it as the tides changed to digital, being up close and personal with some legendary Ravens teams as as all that was happening, and so much more. We hope you all enjoy this one as much as we did in the midst of it, and we’ll talk to you again very soon!

YouTube:

Spotify:

Apple:

Follow the show on social:

Twitter: @PodcastBeatdown, @jakelouque, @ravens4dummies

IG: baltimore_beatdown