Ravens Reacts Survey: Will the Ravens win the AFC North?

Through three weeks, the Baltimore Ravens are tied for first place in the AFC North. Yes, it’s early. I know that because I, like you, know there are 17 games in the regular season and they’ve played only three of them. That means there are 14 games remaining, which is a bigger number. My genius frightens me, too.

Thank you to all the commenters who ensured I could comprehend basic arithmetic by stating as much in every article since Week 1 that “It’s early!” or “Well, it’s just Week [1], [2], [3]!”

Our survey has two questions today. The first being the same we ask each week, which is whether you are or are not confident in the direction the Ravens are headed in right now?

Jackson doesn’t look like an MVP, he’s the MVP through three weeks. The offense is No. 1 in the NFL and the wide receiving unit has showed out. The run game has steadily improved. However, the injuries and struggles on defense have been a mighty concern. But they closed out last week against the New England Patriots which felt admirable after the defeat against the Miami Dolphins.

Our second question: Do you think the Ravens will win the AFC North? They’re tied with the Cleveland Browns at 2-1. The Bengals have shown some serious growing pains over the past few weeks and somehow quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked more with the ‘revamped’ offensive line. The Steelers are nearly inept on offense, with Mitchell Trubisky being milquetoast. Calls for the rookie Kenny Pickett have quickly emerged.

What say you, Baltimore Beatdown readers?