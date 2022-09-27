Podcast: Jonathan Ogden interview

What’s up everyone? Today, we bring you potentially the biggest (pun very much intended) pod imaginable, with Jonathan Ogden joining the airwaves for a very special interview, courtesy of the fine folks at PXG. Jonathan joins the show to talk to (mostly) Jake about the state of his golf game, an in-depth run through of his career, his thoughts on Ray Lewis and Brian Billick, as well as plenty of his opinions on what’s going on with this current Ravens team.

He has plenty to say on plenty of what you all will be interested in, and we hope that the result is a chat with a Ravens Mt. Rushmore player that you’ll all very much enjoy. If so, feel free to get at us on Twitter and let us know, and also tell a friend; we’re trying to grow this podcast one person at a time after all. Thanks for tuning in, and we have plenty more content coming your way this week, so keep an eye out for that as well!

