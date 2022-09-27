Ravens Week 3 Snap Count Analysis

In Week 3, the Ravens went on the road and defeated a well-coached Patriots team. Flawless red zone efficiency and five second half takeaways propelled Baltimore to a 37-26 victory. They are tied for first place in the AFC North following the bounce-back win.

The offensive line allowed four sacks but paved the way for an 188-yard rushing output. Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses played all 60 offensive snaps. Rookie Daniel Faalele played the final 54 snaps of the contest after left tackle Patrick Mekari suffered an ankle injury.

Mark Andrews led the skill position players with 54 snaps (90%) and scored a pair of touchdowns. Fullback Patrick Ricard saw the field for 39 snaps (65%) and blocking tight end Nick Boyle made his season debut with four snaps. Backup tight end Josh Oliver handled 24 snaps (40%) and secured his first professional touchdown while rookie Isaiah Likely contributed one reception during 20 snaps (33%).

Rashod Bateman served as the top wide receiver with 37 snaps (62%) and 59 receiving yards. Devin Duvernay continued his breakout season with another contested touchdown grab on 35 snaps (58%). Rounding out the receiving corps, Demarcus Robinson saw 22 snaps (37%) and Tylan Wallace earned nine, neither caught a pass.

Returning from injury, J.K. Dobbins shared the backfield workload with Justice Hill. Hill outsnapped Dobbins 29 (48%) to 26 (43%) and outproduced him with 60 rushing yards compared to Dobbins 40 yards from scrimmage. With Kenyan Drake deactivated, Mike Davis managed a single offensive snap.

Starting safeties Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark logged a full complement of 66 defensive snaps. Rookie Kyle Hamilton saw just 16 snaps (24%) but made an impact with a clutch forced fumble. Reserve safety Geno Stone chipped in three defensive snaps as part of the quarter personnel package.

Star cornerback Marlon Humphrey played 65 snaps and notched an end zone interception. On 63 snaps, Marcus Peters filled up the stat sheet with an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery. Brandon Stephens returned from injury to play 23 snaps (35%). Rookie Pepe Williams saw 20 snaps (30%) and Jayln Armour-Davis struggled in coverage during his nine snap outing.

Odafe Oweh was tasked with 57 snaps (86%). New addition Brandon Copeland notched a sack during his 26 snap (39%) Ravens debut. Stalwart edge rusher Justin Houston was forced from the game after six snaps due to an apparent groin injury. The outside linebacker unit will receive a boost from recent signee Jason Pierre-Paul and hopefully Tyus Bowser in the coming weeks.

Patrick Queen led the inside linebackers with 59 snaps (89%) and recorded a sack. Josh Bynes led the team with eight solo tackles and secured an interception during his 47 snap (71%) performance. Malik Harrison also earned 28 snaps (42%) against the Patriots.

Veteran Calais Campbell shouldered 59 snaps (89%) and put a hit on Mac Jones. Justin Madubuike was impressive during his 40 snaps (61%), posting a sack and tackle for loss. Broderick Washington made three tackles on 33 snaps (50%) and rookie Travis Jones made his NFL debut with 29 snaps (44%). Nose tackle Michael Pierce excited the game after 11 snaps due to a potentially serious arm injury.

The Ravens will aim to stack another win over the AFC East when the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills visit Baltimore in Week 4.