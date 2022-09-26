Monday Night Football: Open Thread, Picks

Week 3 closes out with an unsurprising NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) and New York Giants (2-0). Will the Giants enter Week 4 undefeated, or can the Cooper Rush Cowboys get above .500?

Heading into tonight, here are the standings in the Baltimore Beatdown pick 'em.

Vasilis Lericos — 28-22 Kyle Barber — 24-22 Dustin Cox — 24-22 Jake Louque — 24-22 Spencer Schultz 24-22

It was a rough week for Zach Canter, who fell from second place after with a 5-10 record this week to tying with Frank Platko at 23-23.

Beatdown readers

Entering Week 3, the readers were 12-20. It did not improve much, as the readers combined for a 5-9... yikes.

Beatdown readers: 17-29

Lone Wolf

Frank is sticking with the ‘boys, as the rest of the staff sees the Brian Daboll and the G-Men going 3-0.