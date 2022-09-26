Ravens rookie report: Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 2-1 following their 37-26 victory in Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots in Week 3. As with every game so far this season for the Ravens, several different rookies played important roles in the outcome.

Kyle Hamilton, S

The rookie first-rounder had a tough outing against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. He saw fewer snaps this week (16), though it’s unclear if Head Coach John Harbaugh reduced his snaps due in part to Sunday’s game.

“He played the plays he had [and] he played really well. We’ll kind of work that every single week. You move guys around; a lot of guys are learning,” Harbaugh said on Monday. “Kyle [Hamilton] is developing. It’s his third game as an NFL player. Obviously, [he] had a learning experience the week before, as a lot of young guys did and do, especially on the backend.”

However, Hamilton made the most of them as he forced a turnover in a crucial moment. With the Ravens leading 31-26 with just over six minutes remaining, Hamilton chased down wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a long run and catch to punch the ball out from behind. Cornerback Marcus Peters was there to recover the fumble in bounds. The Ravens followed up with a seven-play touchdown drive to make it a two-score game with three minutes remaining.

Hamilton finished with a PFF grade of 92.6 and was credited with allowing just one catch for one yard.

Tyler Linderbaum, C

Linderbaum had another solid showing in his third game as the starting center. According to PFF, Linderbaum allowed zero pressures against New England. This earned him a pass-blocking grade of 77.7 — the second highest on the team behind left guard Ben Powers. The Iowa center continues to show his next-level athleticism and speed in the run game as well.

Watch Linderbaum. Sheesh. Nasty young man. pic.twitter.com/qb4coKjLtZ — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

Daniel Faalele, OT

The rookie fourth-round right tackle saw his first legitimate playing time in a regular season game on Sunday when he was forced to step in at left tackle for an injured Patrick Mekari. Faalele finished the game in Mekari’s place, playing 90% of the offensive snaps on the day. In unfamiliar territory, as Faalele didn’t play a snap at left tackle throughout college, it was a shaky start once he entered the lineup, particularly in pass protection where he allowed two sacks and three pressures. However, he quickly found his footing and finished the game on an encouraging note.

Faalele has the potential to be so so so so so so so so so so so good and I think he will be. Continuing to put out reps with no bad movements. He’s got truly prolific functional strength. His feet are nice and quiet. pic.twitter.com/riRXyYjeMS — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 26, 2022

With no clear date for left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s return to game action and Mekari expected to be sidelined with an ankle injury, Faalele could be relied upon to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson’s blindside for the time being.

Travis Jones, DT

After missing the start of the season with an knee injury suffered during the preseason, Jones made his season debut at Gillette Stadium. The third-round defensive tackle played 29 snaps but did not make the stat sheet. He was credited with one pressure by PFF and finished with an overall grade of 61.2. With defensive tackle Michael Pierce expected to miss some time with an injury, Jones could see his workload increase quickly in the coming weeks. Harbaugh thought he played well and is excited for the games to come.

“Travis is going to be a very impactful player. It was his first outing out there, and he played hard,” Harbaugh said. “He’s going to learn a lot from it. He played well enough for the first time out, as you said he played well, but of course we have high expectations for him and he’s only going to get better from here.”

Isaiah Likely, TE

Likely was relatively quiet in Week 3. The tight end caught just one pass for eight yards against New England. He finished with 20 offensive snaps and a PFF grade of 59.1.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB

After being thrust into action last week against the Dolphins, Armour-Davis saw just nine snaps against the Patriots. He was credited by PFF with allowing two receptions on two targets for 71 yards, as well as making one tackle, finishing with an overall grade of 29.9. With both Marlon Humphrey and Peters back to playing the majority of defensive snaps, Armour-Davis will not be relied upon as much. He may need more development than hoped.

Damarion “Pepe” Williams, CB

Williams saw more playing time than Armour-Davis, playing 20 snaps. Williams also recorded one tackle and was credited with allowing two receptions on three targets for 50 yards by PFF, finishing with an overall grade of 35.4. Williams should continue to see snaps in the slot.