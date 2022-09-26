Ravens vs. Patriots: Play of the Game

In a high-scoring affair with several forced turnovers, there’s guaranteed to be a number of highlight plays. That’s exactly what happened in the Baltimore Ravens’ 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

Check out some of the top moments from yesterday’s victory and vote for your “play of the game” below!

ANOTHER ONE



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/oFXuWYJfVh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

Mark Andrews 16-yard touchdown catch: After scoring a touchdown on the Ravens’ second drive of the game, Andrews delivered again just before halftime. Jackson lofted a pass off his back foot towards the All-Pro tight end in the end zone, and Andrews did the rest. He used his size to snag the ball off the shoulder of safety Devin McCourty and came down with possession. It was an impressive grab that was equally important in the scheme of the game.

DUUUUUUUUUUUV!



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/PLUybzAfVw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

Devin Duvernay four-yard touchdown catch: Duvernay had total touchdowns through two games entering today and continued his streak in the third quarter. It was a full circle drive for Duvernay. His 44-yard punt return set the Ravens up in Patriots’ territory. Then, just a few plays later, the All-Pro returner flashed his improved receiving chops. Duvernay caught a perfectly-placed back shoulder pass in the corner of the end zone for the score.

ALL-PRO MARLO!!!!!!!!!!!



Tune in on FOX pic.twitter.com/jZgh4WRxg0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

Marlon Humphrey interception: Not since last October had Marlon Humphrey forced a turnover. He was long overdue for one and it came at an opportune time. With the Patriots threatening to take the lead or trim a one-possession deficit, Humphrey corralled an interception in the end zone on third down. Humphrey played strong man-to-man coverage against Devante Parker and Mac Jones’ pass landed right in his arms.

Kyle Hamilton forced fumble: Hamilton took last week’s miscues on the chin and responded with his best performance to-date. The rookie first-rounder delivered a huge play when the Ravens needed it, forcing a fumble late in the fourth quarter. Nelson Agholor caught a 30-yard pass on third down and Hamilton tracked him down, extended his arm and poked the ball loose. It was recovered by Marcus Peters and set up a scoring drive.

The Jackson 5



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/hT0X3LhONq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

Lamar Jackson nine-yard rushing touchdown: Following Hamilton’s forced fumble, the Ravens drove 73 yards in seven plays and just under three minutes. Jackson completed three straight passes and rushed for 29 yards on the drive, nine of them coming on this third down attempt above. Jackson followed his blockers on the designed QB power run and outstretched for the end zone to break the goal line. This put the Ravens up by two possessions with just minutes remaining in the game.