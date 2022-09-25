What are the odds? Ravens are underdogs vs. Bills

The Ravens took care of business against the New England Patriots, covering the three-point spread with a final score of 37-26. But in Week 4, DraftKings Sportsbook, our SB Nation partner, believes the Ravens will are underdogs — home underdogs — against the Buffalo Bills.

Odds

BAL Ravens: +3

BAL Moneyline: Bills -170, Ravens +145

The Ravens have taken care of business twice this season, as they covered the spread against the New York Jets and Patriots. However, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Bills in Week 3. This will be the second opponent the Ravens have faced whose only loss comes at the hands of the Mike McDaniel Dolphins.

It seems fair to put the Ravens as the underdog, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen on quite the tear this season. He and Lamar Jackson both look to be competing for League MVP, with Allen posting 1,014 yards and nine passing touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bills’ first three games. The Ravens will have to figure out how to defend wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who has racked up 270 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season.

