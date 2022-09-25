Ravens vs. Patriots: 3 game ball candidates

The Baltimore Ravens earned a bounce-back victory this week, defeating the New England Patriots in a high-scoring, 37-26 affair. Another 30+ point scoring effort from the Ravens’ offense and multiple forced turnovers in the second half made the difference in a back-and-forth game.

As per usual, a number of individual players stood out from today’s action. Let’s break down some top performances and see who’s worthy of the game ball for Week 3.

Lamar Jackson

It wasn’t quite the near-perfect performance we saw from him in Week 2, but Jackson’s hot start to the 2022 season continued in New England. He was again a dual-threat workhorse for the Ravens’ offense, totaling over 300 combined yards and five (!) total touchdowns.

Jackson completed 18-of-29 pass attempts for 218 yards through the air, with four passing scores and a lone interception in the second quarter. There were a couple of his passes that could be credited as dropped balls, too. The big-play element to the passing attack wasn’t quite as there in this game, but Jackson was efficient in the red zone with precision deliveries. All but one of his touchdown passes were for five yards or less.

His contributions on the ground were every bit as important. Of Jackson’s 11 rushes, more than half were first down-conversions and four went for 10+ yards. Jackson was the team’s leading rusher again, totaling 107 yards with a breakaway run of 38 yards in the third quarter. His nine-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter gave the Ravens a two-possession lead and all but cemented a victory.

The Jackson 5



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/hT0X3LhONq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

Mark Andrews

Andrews was the Ravens’ primary pass-catching catalyst today, as he usually is. The All-Pro tight end caught eight of Lamar Jackson’s eight completed passes today, totaling 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. On the Ravens’ second drive in the first quarter, Andrews shook off a dropped pass and caught four receptions. He put the Ravens up 7-0 with a five-yard touchdown catch off a quick scoop throw in the red zone.

Then, at the tail end of the first half, Andrews reeled in a jump-ball in the end zone against Devin McCourty. The 16-yard highlight score gave the Ravens a much-needed touchdown to end the second quarter. Andrews had a few more receptions in the fourth quarter to add to his total, including back-to-back short grabs on the team’s final scoring drive.

The Patriots’ defense under Bill Belichick is notorious for taking away opposing offense’s primary playmaker or focal point. Andrews was able to produce today in spite of that.

ANOTHER ONE



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/oFXuWYJfVh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

Marlon Humphrey

The fourth quarter of last week’s game was a good reminder of Marlon Humphrey’s importance to the Ravens’ defense. When he exited the game, the Ravens proceeded to allow 28 straight points and a number of huge passing plays. Today was yet another nod to Humphrey’s capabilities and how paramount he is to the team’s success.

Humphrey made a huge play on fourth down in the second quarter to thwart a potential Patriots’ scoring drive. He quickly broke on a pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne and stuffed Bourne for a reception of no gain, resulting in a turnover on downs. Then, later in the fourth quarter, Humphrey made perhaps the play of the game when he intercepted a Jones’ pass attempt to Devante Parker in the corner of the end zone.

That prevented the Patriots from potentially taking a late lead and flipped the field. It was also about the only time Humphrey marked Parker one-on-one, which was key because Parker was giving other Ravens’ defenders issues all day for long receptions. Parker had 156 receiving yards and five receptions, all for 20+ yards, on the day — but none against the Ravens’ All-Pro cornerback.

This was Humphrey’s first game with an interception or turnover in general since Week 6 of last season.

ALL-PRO MARLO!!!!!!!!!!!



Tune in on FOX pic.twitter.com/jZgh4WRxg0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

Honorable mentions —

Devin Duvernay: Duvernay’s 43-yard punt return in the third quarter was crucial in giving the Ravens great field position. Then, he capped off that same drive with a great four-yard touchdown grab in the back corner of the end zone.

Justice Hill: Hill finally saw expanded snaps and made the most of them. He turned six carries into 60 rushing yards. His back-to-back rushes of 34 and nine yards in the third quarter were key to jump-starting an important scoring run for the Ravens’ offense.

Kyle Hamilton: The first-round pick made one of the most important plays of the game, tracking down Nelson Agholor and poking the ball loose in the fourth quarter. That prevented a potential go-head scoring drive from the Patriots and led to a game-sealing touchdown from the Ravens’ offense.

Josh Bynes: The veteran inside linebacker led the Ravens’ defense with 10 combined tackles and corralled an interception in the third quarter, which led to three points a few plays later.