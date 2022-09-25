Ravens vs. Patriots: Open Thread

For the third-straight week, the Baltimore Ravens are playing on Sunday. This week, they’re headed to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots.

The Ravens excitedly have running back J.K. Dobbins in the lineup for today and placed running back Kenyan Drake as an inactive.

According to multiple reports, Dobbins has been taking snaps with the starting team during the pregame.

Inactives

LT Ronnie Stanley

RB Kenyan Drake

WR James Proche

DE Brent Urban

CB Daryl Worley

