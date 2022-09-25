 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Patriots: Open Thread

Who will get back above .500?

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

For the third-straight week, the Baltimore Ravens are playing on Sunday. This week, they’re headed to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots.

The Ravens excitedly have running back J.K. Dobbins in the lineup for today and placed running back Kenyan Drake as an inactive.

According to multiple reports, Dobbins has been taking snaps with the starting team during the pregame.

Inactives

  • LT Ronnie Stanley
  • RB Kenyan Drake
  • WR James Proche
  • DE Brent Urban
  • CB Daryl Worley

