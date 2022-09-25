Ravens vs. Patriots: J.K. Dobbins, Travis Jones active, James Proche inactive

The Baltimore Ravens have announced their inactives list for their matchup against the New England Patriots.

Inactives

LT Ronnie Stanley

RB Kenyan Drake

WR James Proche

DE Brent Urban

CB Daryl Worley

This is the first time that running back J.K. Dobbins is active this season after suffering a severe knee injury during the 2021 preseason against the Washington Football Team.

Also making their 2022 regular season debut is tight end Nick Boyle and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, who was signed earlier this week to the practice squad. The Ravens will have four tight ends active today and three traditional outside linebackers, though the Ravens will utilize Malik Harrison on the edge as they’ve done throughout the season.

Making their NFL debut today is rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones. Many have high expectations for Jones who looked like a freight train throughout training camp and the preseason before suffering a hyperextended knee injury.

