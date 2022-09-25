Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 3

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for Week 3 of pick ‘em!

As it stands, Vasilis Lericos is running away with the game, up three picks entering Sunday’s spread.

Vasilis Lericos: 21-11 Zach Canter: 18-14 Dustin Cox: 18-14 Jake Louque: 18-14 Kyle Barber: 16-16

The readers continue to struggle in the pick ‘em, and it didn’t get better with the readers taking the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Now, the readers sit at 12-20.

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs > Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints > Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles > Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers > Jacksonville Jaguars

Lone Wolf Picks

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 95% Baltimore Ravens (19 votes)

5% New England Patriots (1 vote) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 73% Buffalo Bills (11 votes)

26% Miami Dolphins (4 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 53% Cincinnati Bengals (8 votes)

46% New York Jets (7 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 46% Detroit Lions (7 votes)

53% Minnesota Vikings (8 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 53% Houston Texans (8 votes)

46% Chicago Bears (7 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 93% Kansas City Chiefs (14 votes)

6% Indianapolis Colts (1 vote) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 86% Las Vegas Raiders (13 votes)

13% Tennessee Titans (2 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 68% New Orleans Saints (11 votes)

31% Carolina Panthers (5 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 88% Philadelphia Eagles (15 votes)

11% Washington Commanders (2 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 35% Jacksonville Jaguars (6 votes)

64% Los Angeles Chargers (11 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 35% Atlanta Falcons (6 votes)

64% Seattle Seahawks (11 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 41% Green Bay Packers (7 votes)

58% Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 87% Los Angeles Rams (14 votes)

12% Arizona Cardinals (2 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now