Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 3

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for Week 3 of pick ‘em!
As it stands, Vasilis Lericos is running away with the game, up three picks entering Sunday’s spread.
- Vasilis Lericos: 21-11
- Zach Canter: 18-14
- Dustin Cox: 18-14
- Jake Louque: 18-14
- Kyle Barber: 16-16
The readers continue to struggle in the pick ‘em, and it didn’t get better with the readers taking the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Now, the readers sit at 12-20.
Consensus Picks
Baltimore Ravens > New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs > Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints > Carolina Panthers
Philadelphia Eagles > Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers > Jacksonville Jaguars
Lone Wolf Picks
- Zach Canter believes the New York Jets can put the Cincinnati Bengals in an 0-3 hole with a win today.
- Kyle Barber is going with the Miami Dolphins to upset the league darling Buffalo Bills.
- Vasilis Lericos is going with the Tennessee Titans to put the Las Vegas Raiders in an 0-3 hole.
- Jake Louque likes the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams.
If you’re considering gambling on the games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.
Poll
Who will win?
-
87%
Baltimore Ravens
-
12%
New England Patriots
Poll
Who will win?
-
60%
Buffalo Bills
-
40%
Miami Dolphins
Poll
Who will win?
-
60%
Cincinnati Bengals
-
40%
New York Jets
Poll
Who will win?
-
60%
Detroit Lions
-
40%
Minnesota Vikings
Poll
Who will win?
-
80%
Houston Texans
-
20%
Chicago Bears
Poll
Who will win?
-
80%
Kansas City Chiefs
-
20%
Indianapolis Colts
Poll
Who will win?
-
80%
Las Vegas Raiders
-
20%
Tennessee Titans
Poll
Who will win?
-
40%
New Orleans Saints
-
60%
Carolina Panthers
Poll
Who will win?
-
83%
Philadelphia Eagles
-
16%
Washington Commanders
Poll
Who will win?
-
40%
Jacksonville Jaguars
-
60%
Los Angeles Chargers
Poll
Who will win?
-
80%
Atlanta Falcons
-
20%
Seattle Seahawks
Poll
Who will win?
-
80%
Green Bay Packers
-
20%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Poll
Who will win?
-
60%
Los Angeles Rams
-
40%
Arizona Cardinals
Poll
Who will win?
-
60%
San Francisco 49ers
-
40%
Denver Broncos
Loading comments...