Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 3

Critical week for the pick ‘em gang

By Kyle P Barber
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for Week 3 of pick ‘em!

As it stands, Vasilis Lericos is running away with the game, up three picks entering Sunday’s spread.

  1. Vasilis Lericos: 21-11
  2. Zach Canter: 18-14
  3. Dustin Cox: 18-14
  4. Jake Louque: 18-14
  5. Kyle Barber: 16-16

The readers continue to struggle in the pick ‘em, and it didn’t get better with the readers taking the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Now, the readers sit at 12-20.

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs > Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints > Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles > Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers > Jacksonville Jaguars

Lone Wolf Picks

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 87%
    Baltimore Ravens
    (7 votes)
  • 12%
    New England Patriots
    (1 vote)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 60%
    Buffalo Bills
    (3 votes)
  • 40%
    Miami Dolphins
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 60%
    Cincinnati Bengals
    (3 votes)
  • 40%
    New York Jets
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 60%
    Detroit Lions
    (3 votes)
  • 40%
    Minnesota Vikings
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 80%
    Houston Texans
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    Chicago Bears
    (1 vote)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 80%
    Kansas City Chiefs
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    Indianapolis Colts
    (1 vote)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 80%
    Las Vegas Raiders
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    Tennessee Titans
    (1 vote)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 40%
    New Orleans Saints
    (2 votes)
  • 60%
    Carolina Panthers
    (3 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 83%
    Philadelphia Eagles
    (5 votes)
  • 16%
    Washington Commanders
    (1 vote)
6 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 40%
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    (2 votes)
  • 60%
    Los Angeles Chargers
    (3 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 80%
    Atlanta Falcons
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    Seattle Seahawks
    (1 vote)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 80%
    Green Bay Packers
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    (1 vote)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 60%
    Los Angeles Rams
    (3 votes)
  • 40%
    Arizona Cardinals
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 60%
    San Francisco 49ers
    (3 votes)
  • 40%
    Denver Broncos
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

