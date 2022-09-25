Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 3

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for Week 3 of pick ‘em!

As it stands, Vasilis Lericos is running away with the game, up three picks entering Sunday’s spread.

Vasilis Lericos: 21-11 Zach Canter: 18-14 Dustin Cox: 18-14 Jake Louque: 18-14 Kyle Barber: 16-16

The readers continue to struggle in the pick ‘em, and it didn’t get better with the readers taking the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Now, the readers sit at 12-20.

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs > Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints > Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles > Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers > Jacksonville Jaguars

Lone Wolf Picks

Poll Who will win? Baltimore Ravens

New England Patriots vote view results 87% Baltimore Ravens (7 votes)

12% New England Patriots (1 vote) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins vote view results 60% Buffalo Bills (3 votes)

40% Miami Dolphins (2 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets vote view results 60% Cincinnati Bengals (3 votes)

40% New York Jets (2 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings vote view results 60% Detroit Lions (3 votes)

40% Minnesota Vikings (2 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Houston Texans

Chicago Bears vote view results 80% Houston Texans (4 votes)

20% Chicago Bears (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts vote view results 80% Kansas City Chiefs (4 votes)

20% Indianapolis Colts (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans vote view results 80% Las Vegas Raiders (4 votes)

20% Tennessee Titans (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers vote view results 40% New Orleans Saints (2 votes)

60% Carolina Panthers (3 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders vote view results 83% Philadelphia Eagles (5 votes)

16% Washington Commanders (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers vote view results 40% Jacksonville Jaguars (2 votes)

60% Los Angeles Chargers (3 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks vote view results 80% Atlanta Falcons (4 votes)

20% Seattle Seahawks (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vote view results 80% Green Bay Packers (4 votes)

20% Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals vote view results 60% Los Angeles Rams (3 votes)

40% Arizona Cardinals (2 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now