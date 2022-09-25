Ravens vs. Patriots: How to watch Week 3 matchup

Week 3 of NFL action continues today with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the New England Patriots.

Baltimore Ravens (1-) @ New England Patriots (1-1)

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Broadcast

Channel: FOX/WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore)

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Coverage Map: Red

Radio

Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Gambling

