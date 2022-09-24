Previewing the Ravens vs. Patriots Week 3 showdown

The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) are back on the road this Sunday, heading to Foxborough, MA, to take on the New England Patriots (1-1). Both hope to get above .500 after suffering defeats at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 1-1

New England Patriots: 1-1

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: -3 (opened as -4.5 on Sunday)

OVER/UNDER: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -150; Patriots +130

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games In Series

Ravens: 2-3

Dolphins: 3-2

Matchup History

Patriots lead series 11-4-0

Injury Report

Storylines

Both are veteran head coaches hoping to get back ahead of .500 after losing to the Dolphins in consecutive weeks. For the Ravens, much has been talked about regarding the run game. They need to get yards on the ground to bleed clock if they’re up, but if not, they can’t become a one-dimensional offense.

For the Patriots, it’s about getting more out of quarterback Mac Jones and the offense, specifically with their two highly paid tight ends, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. They look to upset the Ravens for a second-straight week.