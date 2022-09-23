Reacts Results: Ravens fans’ confidence plummets following Week 2 loss

On Wednesday, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans, asking if they are confident the team is headed in the right direction. The poll followed a brutal 21-point blown lead and loss to the Miami Dolphins, where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for over 450 yards and six touchdowns.

Ravens fans, who were sitting at 85% confident after Week 1, quickly are no longer confident, with only 39-percent of Ravens fans still confident the team is headed in the right direction.

This poll was also taken prior to the signing of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, which could also be a slight change to the poll. Prior to Pierre-Paul’s signing, the Ravens had two true outside linebackers in sophomore Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. The Ravens have lost both Steven Means and Vince Biegel to torn Achilles this season, and are waiting for the cavalry (Tyus Bowser, rookie David Ojabo) to return from torn Achilles injuries, too.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.