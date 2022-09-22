Thursday Night Football: Open Thread, Picks

It’s an AFC North affair tonight as the Cleveland Browns welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town.

Tonight begins Week 3 and the pick spreads are varying with each game. Tonight will be no different for the Baltimore Beatdown gang, with four taking the Browns and three going with the Steelers.

Current Standings

Vasilis Lericos (20-11) Zach Canter (18-13) Jake Louque (18-13)

Sadly, those voting here on Baltimore Beatdown aren’t doing so hot... Record: 12-19.

Tonight is a far different look from their most recent matchup as Ben Roethlisberger is no longer quarterbacking for the Steelers and Baker Mayfield isn’t in Cleveland. Strangely, both may have different quarterbacks in their Week 18 matchup, later this season, with Deshaun Watson completing his 11-game suspension while the Steelers may opt to put rookie Kenny Pickett in for Mitchell Trubisky.

Until then, we have a game for you all to pick and see if you can turn the tides in the pick ‘em.

