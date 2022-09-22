Report: Ravens sign veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul

Reports from Josina Anderson and Ian Rapoport indicate veteran defensive end Jason-Pierre Paul has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens.

Text from free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul: “I’m joining the #Ravens as of today.” — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 22, 2022

The #Ravens and Jason Pierre-Paul, who have been talking for months, agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth up to $5.5M, source said. A rare non-minimum deal during the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2022

Pierre-Paul will provide much needed depth for the Ravens’ defense, who are down to two healthy edge defenders in Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston.

The Ravens are hopeful to have Tyus Bowser return after Week 4 after being placed on injured reserve, and rookie David Ojabo, like Bowser, is recovering from an Achilles injury.

The depth for the Ravens at outside linebacker has been quickly lost due to Achilles injuries this season, with both Steven Means and Vince Beigel tearing their Achilles over the past two months.

Pierre-Paul played through injury in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appearing in 12 games and totaling 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 6 quarterback hits. In 2020, Pierre-Paul led the Bucs with 9.5 sacks. The two-time Super-Bowl champion has totaled 91.5 sacks in his prolific career as he enters his 13th season. ‘JPP’ was a first round pick in 2010 and finished as a first-team All-Pro in his second season in 2011.

The Ravens worked out the veteran in June, but risked him continuing to test the market until today. The veteran presence and depth is much needed considering the Ravens current lack of depth and experience beyond Houston and Oweh. The Ravens will hope he can contribute in a rotational role as he gets acclimated until Tyus Bowser can hopefully return.