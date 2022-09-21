Ravens Reacts Survey: Are you confident the Ravens are headed in the right direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Entering the 2022 regular season, Baltimore Ravens fans were in strong support of the franchise, with 91% confident the Ravens are heading in the right direction. A week later, after defeating the New York Jets, the number strangely fell to 85%.
We are back again to ask the same question following the Ravens 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Do you believe the 21-point choke was a recipe of something to worry about? Was it just a poor series of events matching up with the Dolphins wide receivers, a struggle of injuries and young, inexperienced talent on the back end? What do you believe? Make sure to vote in our Baltimore Beatdown poll as we publish every week!
Loading comments...