Ravens Reacts Survey: Are you confident the Ravens are headed in the right direction?

Entering the 2022 regular season, Baltimore Ravens fans were in strong support of the franchise, with 91% confident the Ravens are heading in the right direction. A week later, after defeating the New York Jets, the number strangely fell to 85%.

We are back again to ask the same question following the Ravens 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Do you believe the 21-point choke was a recipe of something to worry about? Was it just a poor series of events matching up with the Dolphins wide receivers, a struggle of injuries and young, inexperienced talent on the back end? What do you believe? Make sure to vote in our Baltimore Beatdown poll as we publish every week!